Division 3B Roundup: John Mitchels setting the pace with another decisive win

Hollywood Developments Division 3B

JOHN MITCHELS 0-18 ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-8

John Mitchels chalked up their second win of the Division 3B campaign when they had seven points to spare at home to Annaghminnon Rovers at Ballybailie last Saturday evening.

It was the visitors who were quickest out of the blocks and a goal from Aidan Lee Martin had them in an early lead. The hosts were guilty of missing some early chances but soon found their rhythm as they began to make their possession count.

Trevor Matthews and John Gallagher were on target as their side built up a 0-11 to 1-1 lead at the break.

Annaghminnon made a lively start to the second half as they looked to get back into the game, with Rory Phelan among the scores. However, they were unable to find the goal they needed and the hosts regained control. Seven second half points ensured that the Mitchels came out on top with a deserved victory.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Mickey Quinn, Aaron Kane; Mikey Nulty (0-1), Alan Mackin, Jamie Durnin (0-1); John Bingham, Trevor Matthews (0-5); Andrew Bingham (0-1), Gareth Kane (0-2), Cathal Corrigan; Carl Courtney (0-2), John Gallagher (0-3), Jake Gillespie (0-3). Subs: Robbie Coyle for C Corrigan, Barry Cousins for J Durnin, Leigh Ross for M Quinn, Stephen Bingham for J Gallagher, Diarmuid Durnin for J Gillespie.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gaughran; Tiernan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Paudie Russell; Ronan Byrne, Colin Campbell, Niall Brennan; Tommy Byrne, Mark Hoey (0-1); Rory Phelan (0-4), Dylan Mulholland, James O’Connor; Conor Russell, Dwayne Markey (0-3), Aidan Lee Martin (1-0). Subs: Tony Brennan, Shane McMahon, Chris Connolly, Sean McDonnell, Johnny Comiskey, Fergal Markey

WOLFE TONES 1-17 DOWDALLSHILL 0-6

Building on the momentum from last week's victory against the Sean McDermotts, Wolfe Tones continued their strong start to their League campaign with a victory over Dowdallshill on Saturday evening in Páirc Bhoilfe Toin.

Throughout the first half with a gentle wind in their favour the Drogheda men kept the visitors at bay as the hosts scored 12 unanswered points before the whistle blew for the first 30 on minutes.

During the second half the Dowdallshill outfit, led by Dermot McArdle, David Ryan, Justin Halley and Paul Flynn, battled hard putting six points on the scoreboard but it wasn't enough to recoup and fend off the Tones tally of 1-5 in the second half.

Gareth Cooney, in his first competitive match in over 12 months for the Tones played a blinder, scoring four from play.

The only goal from the game came from an excellent sequence of play finished off coolly by 18-year-old Cailean Gallagher Floody, while Darragh Browne also impressed on his first competitive adult match.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray-Kierans; Danny Byrne, Reece Owens, Tadhg Rock (0-1); Reece McGovern, Conor Farrell, Dwayne Leavy (0-1); Sam Kelly (0-1), Mark Healy (0-1); Alan Fanning (0-1), Garreth Cooney (0-4), Jordan Duffy (0-2); Cailean Gallagher Floody (1-0), Niall Smith (0-3), Darren Weldon (0-2). Subs: Aaron Byrne for J Duffy, Emmet Judge for C Gallagher Floody, Sean McMahon for T Rock, Darragh Browne for R McGovern, Eoghan Brennan (0-1) for D Weldon.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Dylan McDonald, David Ryan, Sean Duffy; Stephen Murray, Jack McGailey, Stephen King (0-1); Peter Hughes, Justin Halley (0-1); Donal Magennis, Paul Flynn (0-2), Luke O’Brien; Cian Kieran (0-1), Niall McManus (0-1), Noel Finnegan. Subs: Ryan Smyth for L O’Brien, Dylan Curran for C Kieran, Kevin McGonagle for N Finnegan, Ciaran Murray for S Murray.