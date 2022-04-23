Dundalk Institute concert goes Back to the Future

Dundalk Institute of Technology’s Music Department recently produced a concert themed Past, Present, and Future, which was a tribute to the Institutes’ previous, current and upcoming music students in the Mac Anna Theatre on Campus.

This concert was a celebration of all the Music Department’s history, and a homage to the Institutes 50-year legacy which was reflected in the musical compositions that were selected and performed on the night.

DkIT has a rich heritage in music and offers undergraduate courses such as BA (Hons) in Music, BA Musical Theatre and there are also several Post Graduate programmes including Master’s in Music Technology and Music for Screen.

The Institute additionally has an internationally renowned and award-winning Music Research Department.

Music courses are based in the Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music, which is the creative hub of the Institute.

Students have access to state-of-the-art facilities including recording studios, performance spaces and discipline-specific lab spaces.

The music department regularly host a popular series of public events including concerts, exhibitions, showcases and conferences that enrich the cultural life of the Institute and region.

The concert programme for the night featured DkIT graduates Oscar Montague, Lauren Murphy, Martha Guiney and Miceal Mullen and the band KERN, who performed alongside current DkIT Music students.

The night, one of celebration, was also tinged with poignancy and sadness, as all in attendance were treated to performances from the DkIT Choir, an ensemble of students who excelled under the tutelage of late colleague, Dr David Connolly (RIP).

This fantastic musical concert would not have been possible without Musical Director, Annalisa Monticelli, accompanist, Francesca De Nardi, sound and lighting technician, Derek Farrell and also recognition is due to the Registrar’s Office, the School of Informatics and Creative Arts Administration Office, technical and caretaking staff.

Thank you to all contributors for a wonderful night of celebrations, a DkIT spokesperson said.