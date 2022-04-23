The weekend's Louth GAA Fixtures as round three of local leagues commences

This week's GAA Fixtures in Louth
Saturday 23rd April 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 League
Mattock Rangers vs Geraldines (5PM)
St Mochtas vs Dreadnots (6:30PM)
Newtown Blues vs St Patrick’s (7:30PM)
Naomh Mairtin vs Ardee (7:30PM)
St Fechins vs Cooley (7:30PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 League
O’Connells vs Young Irelands (6PM)
Naomh Fionnbarra vs Clan na nGael (7PM)
O`Raghallaighs vs St Kevins (7PM)
Kilkerley Emmets vs Roche Emmets (7:30PM)
St Josephs vs Hunterstown Rovers (7:30PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Lann Léire vs Westerns (6PM)
Glyde Rangers vs Na Piarsaigh (6PM)
Naomh Malachi vs Glen Emmets (7PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Annaghminnon Rovers vs Cuchulainn Gaels (6PM)
Wolfe Tones vs St Nicholas (6PM)
Dowdallshill vs Stabannon Parnells GFC (6PM)
Sean McDermotts vs John Mitchels (6PM)
Sunday 24th April 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Sean O’Mahonys vs St Brides (8PM)
