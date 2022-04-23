Search

23 Apr 2022

The weekend's Louth GAA Fixtures as round three of local leagues commences

This week's GAA Fixtures in Louth

Reporter:

reporter

23 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 23rd April 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 League

Mattock Rangers vs Geraldines (5PM)

St Mochtas vs Dreadnots (6:30PM)

Newtown Blues vs St Patrick’s (7:30PM)
 
Naomh Mairtin vs Ardee (7:30PM)

St Fechins vs Cooley (7:30PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 League

O’Connells vs Young Irelands (6PM)

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Clan na nGael (7PM)

O`Raghallaighs vs St Kevins (7PM)

Kilkerley Emmets vs Roche Emmets (7:30PM)

St Josephs vs Hunterstown Rovers  (7:30PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A

Lann Léire vs Westerns (6PM)

Glyde Rangers vs Na Piarsaigh (6PM)

Naomh Malachi vs Glen Emmets (7PM)
 

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B

Annaghminnon Rovers vs Cuchulainn Gaels (6PM)

Wolfe Tones vs St Nicholas (6PM)
 
Dowdallshill vs Stabannon Parnells GFC (6PM)
 
Sean McDermotts vs John Mitchels (6PM)

Sunday 24th April 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1

Sean O’Mahonys vs St Brides (8PM)

