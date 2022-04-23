Search

23 Apr 2022

Cooley Community Alert call for volunteers to plant maritime grasses

Cooley Community Alert call for volunteers to plant maritime grasses

Cooley Community Alert are pleased as clean coasts group of the year to partner with An Taisce and its Clean Coasts program to support two Sand Dunes Erosion prevention days in Termonfeckin/Seapoint in May.

To prevent the erosion of our coast and the loss of it beaches An Taisce and its clean coasts program is being sponsored by PayPal to plant maritime grasses to protect them in Louth.

They need at least 30-40 volunteers to help on May 21st from 11-1 and May 28th from 2-4 as they are working around tide times. 

A spokesperson said:

"It would be child-friendly but maybe not so exciting after a bit for younger children and involve digging holes and planting of the grasses in the Dunes

"An Taisce will provide and have available a wheelbarrow, spades, trowels, gloves, first aid kit, sharps box etc.

"Volunteers would just need good footwear, rain jacket, sun cream maybe/hopefully.

"This event is open to the public so all are welcome.

"This beach has lovely dunes filled with wildflowers. Perfect sand for sandcastle building. A river to dam. It’s never too crowded. What more could you want but to protect its erosion?

"The local golf club are happy for us to park at their car park and use their toilets.  For directions, if anyone googles ‘Greens Restaurant at Seapoint’ it will go straight to the golf club which may help.

