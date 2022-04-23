Dundalk Golf Notes: High scoring achieved in all club competitions

David Lawrence won the PGA Tankard which was played over the weekend of April 8, 9 and 10.

Playing off 22 he went out in 22pts thanks to a four-point par at the seventh and three-point returns at the first and third. Down the back he shot 21pts as had a four-point birdie at the 13th and three-point pars at the 12, 17th and 18th.

That gave him a total of 43pts which was enough to take the overall honours by one point from Eoin Hamill (30) with Barry Grennan (13) a point further back in third.

Divisional honours went to Michael Coburn (10), Fearghal Duffy (15) and Conor Byrne (21) while Caolan Rafferty warmed up for the West of Ireland, where he duly finished in the top 16, by posting 36pts for the best gross score.

Last week’s Wednesday Open sponsored by Delux Bathrooms was won by Patrick Gray (20) who shot 41pts with Declan Harvey (13). Gearóid Ó Conluain and Stephen Buckingham (24) taking the divisional honours while Rickie Newell with 34pts had the best gross score.

Congratulations to Vincent Conlon who has been selected by Golf Ireland as manager of the Leinster Boys team for the next two years.

DUNDALK LADIES

The high scoring continued in all divisions of last week’s ladies competition, which was very kindly sponsored by New Faces Beauty Salon.

The best score of the competition was returned by Joanne Lynch, who has been no stranger to the winner’s enclosure in recent weeks. Joanne shot a superb 45 points to win Division 3 by six points.

Countbacks were needed to separate the winners in the other divisions. Siobhan Rogers was the winner of division 1 with 38 points and Clara Egan was the winner of division 2 with 38 points.

Presentation of prizes took place in the Clubhouse on Tuesday evening. Sinead Hiney from New Faces, was in attendance to present the lovely prizes. Many thanks to New Faces for their continued sponsorship and very well done to all prize winners.

Saturday April 9 and Tuesday April 12 - New Faces 18 Hole Stableford: Division 1: Siobhan Rogers (19) 38pts, Bernie McCabe (19) 38pts, Elaine Ward (12) 37pts.

Division 2: Clara Egan (26) 38pts, Bernie Prendergast (24) 38pts, Maura Shelly (27) 34pts. Division 3: Joanne Lynch (44) 45pts, Eva Beirne (34) 39pts, Mary Meegan (43) 36pts