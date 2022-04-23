Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Spring League prizes awarded following thrilling action

Mannan Castle Men

The first Monthly Medal of the year has taken place. On a bitterly cold day where only two players broke nett 70, Gary Mc Allister got his hands on the first medal of the season with a nett 67.

The highlight of Gary's round was a birdie on the difficult par 4 16th. Padraig McEneaney is continuing his fine form into 2022 with a net 69.

Padraig raced out of the blocks with two 2`s in the first three holes and played steady golf to shoot a gross 77. Finbarr Boylan took 3rd place with a fine round of nett 70. The gross went to Mark Lambe with a superb level par round, Mark`s round was hassle free with 2 birdies, 2 bogeys and 14 pars.

Saturday Open Results 9TH April: 1st Daire Martin (Ph 12) 41pts, 2nd John Lucas (PH 25) 39pts.

April Medal Results 10th April: 1st Gary McAllister 91 (67), 2nd Padraig McEneaney 77 (69) 3rd Finbarr Boylan 87 (70), Gross Winner Mark Lambe 70.

Mannan Castle Seniors

Despite wet playing conditions on Tuesday last there was a great turnout of 39 players for the weekly 9-hole seniors competition. Jim Hanratty, with very steady golf in the conditions, was in the winner’s enclosure for the first time.

His score of 21 points beat Richard Mulholland on 20 points and Jimmy McMahon on 19 points. However, both Richard and Jimmy were subject to a 3-point deduction which allowed Finbarr Boylan to take second place with 18 points.

Senior 9 Hole Tuesday 12th April: 1st Jim Hanratty (22) 21pts, 2nd Finbar Boylan (17) 18pts.

Mannan Castle Ladies

Birdies on each of the opening two holes set up a fantastic front nine for this week's competition winner Louise Hanratty. Four pars and another birdie saw Louise (PH 8 ) make the turn in par for the course followed by two more pars and yet another birdie on the back nine.

The sole blemish in a near flawless round came on the 18th, but by then there was plenty in the bank to secure the well-deserved win with 36 pts.

Three players on 35 pts were separated on countback with Maureen Crawley claiming second place and Angela McBride earning third, both showing great steadiness and consistency in the largest field of the year so far. Congratulations to the winners and take a bow the seven different players who had the seven birdies made this week.

Many thanks to this week's kind sponsor, Hand Footwear Main Street, Carrickmacross. Check them out in store or online at www.shoeheaven.ie. We value all our sponsors and encourage everyone to support the businesses that support us.

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Hand Footwear: 1st Louise Hanratty (PH 8 ) 36 pts, 2nd Maureen Crawley (PH 29) 35 pts c/b, 3rd Angela McBride (PH 30) 35 pts c/b.

Team Updates

A great result on Good Friday for our Mary McKenna Diamond Trophy team captained by Carol McMahon, who won all five matches in the first leg /first round against Clones Golf Club in Mannan Castle.

Ladies Spring League Presentations

We had a fantastic turnout for Lady Captain Siobhan Downey’s first official Prize Presentation. The Prizes presented were the Pre-Spring League, Spring League Weekly Individual, and Spring League Team Prizes. Thank you to everyone who came out for the presentations.

This year, we’ve decided to continue with our prize presentations outside, we were happy to take advantage of the beautiful evening light. On a beautiful sunny evening, members were all treated to delicious desserts freshly made by Chef Tommy, compliments of Lady Captain Siobhan.