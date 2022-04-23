Louth communities to benefit from almost €17,000 in heritage funding

Wildlife, local economies and tourism in Louth are to flourish, says The Heritage Council, with the announcement that is to grant almost €17,000 worth of funding for projects in the area. Funding from two of three Heritage Council schemes, which collectively help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage throughout the country, will be issued to grant recipients in Louth this year.

Three projects in Louth are to benefit from the funding. Under the Heritage Stewardship Grant funding, the County Museum in Dundalk is to receive €3,091 for the Dendro Project, which will see the building of a bespoke display case for the Museum's archaeological gallery in which a piece of petrified oak will be displayed.

Under the Community Heritage Grants scheme, Louth Nature Trust is to receive €3,758 for the development of the Louth Nature Trust website which will promote the Louth environment, wildlife, sites, community groups, species, habitats and environmental projects.

Also under the Community Heritage Grants scheme, Cooley Connect Well is to receive €10,000 for its Survey of Stone Structures of the Cooley Mountain Areas project. The purpose of this project is to locate and assess the state of the stones structures in order to preserve stone heritage; detail survey of repetitive stone structures in the Cooley Uplands Areas and develop an implementation plan.

The Heritage Council says that work on these projects can begin immediately and that the projects will all be completed by the end of the year. Commenting on the funding for which 200 projects across the country are set to benefit, Chairperson of The Heritage Council, Martina Moloney, said: “The range of projects funded mirrors the variety of our heritage and the commitment of the grass roots groups who do such important work in caring for our heritage.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, commented that: “Individually, these projects will enrich local communities, preserving their history, safeguarding their local habitats. Collectively, they tell the story of a country where dedicated heritage professionals and volunteers understand the value of preservation, restoration and conservation.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: “I would like to warmly welcome today’s announcement by the Heritage Council. Funding of this nature is crucial in giving heritage volunteers and professionals the support they need to safeguard the built, cultural and natural heritage in our country. It is also a significant investment in this Government’s commitments under the Programme for Government to promote and protect our heritage.”