Dundalk's old Rampart Walk -Peter Kavanagh's Trip Through Time

While writing about the British Army leaving the Military Barracks, I recalled that, back in the 1940s, the Rampart Walk was just a cinder path from 'Tarry's Lane', as the narrow part of St. Alphonsus Road was known locally, to the Dublin Road at Ladywell.

I recalled the time about 75 years ago when this walkway along the Rampart Stream had a narrow cement path laid by Urban Council workmen from the Redemptorists' Wall up to the back of St. Patrick's.

I was also reminded of this pleasant walkway that divided the Town in two when in the company of an 'Old Quay Man' just last week, who remarked - 'I never thought I would see the day when there would be traffic lights on the Ramparts'.

I wonder do many of my readers also recall the days when the Ramparts was thronged with people going to watch sporting events of various codes in the old Athletic Grounds - and the days when the Horticultural Shows and the annual Carnival were held in the Young Irelanders' Athletic Grounds?

Those were happy days when there were few other recreational events for the ordinary people of the Town and these playing fields and halls fulfilled a social recreational need for many who had worked hard all year to support their families!

Happy Easter

I would like to take the opportunity to wish all my readers belated Happy Easter and to express the desire that this season of spiritual re-birth and renewal will see a lessening of world tensions!

My sincere hope is that the rest of the year will not see a world conflict that will be much worse than anything that has been experienced at any previous time in human history!