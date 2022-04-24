Behind Locked Doors play comes to Louth theatres

Quintessence Theatre return to the live stage with an original play exploring the shadow pandemics of Ireland’s lockdown: domestic violence and parental alienation.

The play will ne performed in Droichead Arts Centre.

EVENING SHOWS - THURS 28TH & FRI 29TH APRIL | 8PM |

MATINEE - FRI 29TH APRIL

Drogheda, 2020. In the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic two neighbours, Matt and Aisling, are each trapped in their own cycles of relationship abuse from which there can be no escape during a national lockdown. She just wants to feel safe. He just wants to see his children.

In this original play based on true stories Quintessence Theatre use their dazzling physical ensemble theatre techniques mingled with the multi-media of film and music to intimately and poignantly explore the struggle of Irish men and women caught in abusive purgatories made all the more perilous by COVID-19 restrictions in an inefficient and unsympathetic system.

Behind Locked Doors first premiered as a short digital mini-series in Drogheda Arts Festival 2021. Now the fully-fledged live stage production will have its world premiere at Droichead Arts Centre as part of Drogheda Arts Festival 2022 (before transferred to An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk in June).

Each performance will be followed by a post show discussion with the director, cast, and a representative from Women’s Aid and Treoir. Suitable for ages 15+