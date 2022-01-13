Search

14 Jan 2022

Charlene White cries over lockdown rules at aunt’s funeral

Charlene White cries over lockdown rules at aunt’s funeral

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Loose Women star Charlene White was in tears as she recalled having to stick to the lockdown restrictions at her aunt’s funeral.

Following news of the alleged rule-breaking drinks party in the garden of Downing Street, the broadcaster, 41, has said she “stuck by the rules” while her aunt was being buried.

On Wednesday, during Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering at Number 10 during the first national lockdown.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, is said to have sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to the evening event on May 20 2020.

In Westminster, Mr Johnson acknowledged the public’s “rage” but continued to insist he believes the event could have technically been within the rules at the time.

On ITV’s Loose Women, White said: “My family stuck by the rules, we had to bury family members without even being able too hug each other.

“I had to sit in a crematorium while my aunt was buried and because I wasn’t living in the same household as my brother and sister and my dad, (I was) in a pew by myself with my baby daughter on my lap as we were all in floods of tears and we can’t hug each other.

“I stood by the graveside as grave diggers were filling that grave and watching my cousin in floods of tears and not being able to hug her because we were following the rules because we didn’t know what else to do.”

TV presenter Linda Robson handed White a tissue as fellow panellists Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha comforted her.

White added: “We were told we had to follow the rules so we were following the rules with the understanding that those in charge were also doing the same thing.

“I mention delayed grief because it comes in waves for me because there was so many of us who haven’t grieved at all and then you have a situation like this and it is like, well should I have just hugged my cousin?

“If we weren’t all supposed to follow the rules should I have just hugged her?”

Senior official Sue Gray is investigating claims of lockdown-busting parties in Whitehall and Downing Street.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media