Priyanka Chopra addresses idea of starting a family with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has addressed the idea of starting a family with husband Nick Jonas, saying: “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

The Indian actress, 39, has been married to singer Jonas, 29, since 2018.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she suggested the pair were not ready to have children but planned to do so in the future.

She said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

After the interviewer pointed out their lives seem busier than ever, she quipped: “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

At the suggestion Chopra and her husband would have to slow down when they become parents, she added: “I’m OK with that.

“We’re both OK with that.”

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

They also held several wedding receptions.

Chopra, whose career began in India, also detailed the challenges of breaking into Hollywood.

She said: “I’m scared to say this.

“When I first came here, to get the attention, I had to sort of shed my ethnicity a lot more so that it was not alien.

“I had to play parts which were more American to get a seat at the table.

“Now that I’ve got a seat at the table, I’ve reverted back to playing parts that embrace my ethnicity.”