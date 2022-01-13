Search

14 Jan 2022

Holly Willoughby says she ‘gets to play dress up’ every week on Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby says she ‘gets to play dress up’ every week on Dancing On Ice

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Holly Willoughby says she is excited to “play dress up every Sunday” as she prepares for the latest series of Dancing On Ice.

The TV presenter said the arrival of fantastic dresses with sequins and feathers made her feel “like Cinderella for the day”.

Willoughby, 40, who presents the popular 10-week skating show with partner-in-crime Phillip Schofield, said she enjoyed the process of tweaking her wardrobe throughout the series.

“I have two or three fittings throughout the 10 weeks but it is one of my favourite days of the year,” she said.

“You suddenly get this floof of fluff, and sequins and feathers just appear through my door and I feel like Cinderella for the day”.

She added: “I never get to wear big frocks anymore, you only get married once and you only get to wear the big frock (once) but thankfully all these years on Dancing On Ice I get to play dress up every Sunday so I am just excited to do it all again.

“There are probably about 10 or 15 dresses there, some things you try on and you can’t get past your knees and then other things you need to adapt slightly or think about what works on camera and all those sorts of stuff.

“I quite like being part of that process as well, going ‘this would look nice if we added a bit of this there’, it’s fun, it’s something that I enjoy doing.”

The line-up of this year’s Dancing On Ice includes Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

The show returns to ITV on January 16.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media