14 Jan 2022

Kanye West named as suspect in alleged battery in Los Angeles

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in an alleged battery offence, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has said.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is being investigated after an incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the LAPD said: “This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street.

“A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.

“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”

It appears West was socialising with singer Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and actress Julia Fox hours before the alleged offence.

An Instagram video of them listening to music by rapper Drake was posted by the owner of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee.

On the same day it was announced that West will headline the 2022 Coachella music festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

The global megastar, 44, will be taking the Sunday slots at the world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

The fashion designer, who has recently teased a Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga collaboration, is dating Uncut Gems actress Fox.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and were later pictured together attending the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Broadway.

