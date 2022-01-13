Search

14 Jan 2022

Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia returns to the Royal Albert Hall

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Sir David Jason, Boy George and Dame Prue Leith were among the famous faces celebrating the return of Cirque Du Soleil’s Luzia to the Royal Albert Hall.

Luminaries of the showbiz world including singers Jessie J, Becky Hill and Spice Girl Mel B, walked the red carpet, marking 25 years since the troupe first performed at the venue.

The Montreal-based circus company temporarily suspended productions around the world in March 2020 as coronavirus spread internationally.

After a two-year intermission, the circus’s colourful production of Luzia, inspired by Mexican culture, made a return to the London stage with a star-studded premiere.

Only Fools And Horses star Sir David, 81, said: “I am a great fan of this particular show because it just shows the skill and the ability that artists can achieve.

“This particular show achieves it in spades, it really does,” the veteran actor added.

Cirque Du Soleil has played to an estimated 365 million spectators in more than 90 countries since it was founded in 1984.

The Royal Albert Hall performance includes an aerialist suspended from a trapeze, a juggler tossing seven pins and hoop diving on a giant treadmill.

Dame Prue told the PA news agency: “I am a big fan of the Cirque Du Soleil, I think this is the fourth time I have seen it, it’s just amazing, I just love acrobatics.

“We went to see the arrival a few weeks ago Circus 1903 and it was absolutely charming, the acrobatics were fantastic.”

Talking about the success of The Great British Bake Off, the 81-year-old added: “I think its peaceful, it’s not threatening, it’s not violent, nothing terrible happens other than a cake falling over, I just think its really comforting.

“To be honest I am astonished, the producers are astonished and I think Channel 4 are astonished, nobody quite understands the success of it but thank goodness it is, I am grateful.”

The Canadian circus company have had success in the UK with shows including The Beatles Love, a collaboration with The Fab Four, and Totem, an exploration of human evolution, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking about the death of transgender activist April Ashley last month, singer Boy George told the PA news agency: “We just lost one of the most important trans people April Ashley.

“I met her in the late 70s and I was so blown away by April and the life that she led and, as someone who believes in authenticity, I think you have just got to let people live their true beautiful lives because its short, its important and it doesn’t matter who you are or what you are.

“I am anti anti anti everything that is anti.”

The show, written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall until February 27 2022.

