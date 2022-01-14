Search

14 Jan 2022

New Critics Choice Awards ceremony date set to clash with Baftas

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

The Critics Choice Awards is set to clash with the EE British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) after organisers announced a new date for the event.

The 27th annual ceremony was previously postponed over Covid concerns.

Organisers of the awards say the event will now go ahead on March 13 in-person and be presented by US actor Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byer.

It will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

March 13 is also scheduled to be the date of the Bafta awards in London.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) said it was working with the LA County Public Health Department to ensure proper Covid protocols were in place to allow the event to go ahead.

CCA chief executive Joey Berlin said: “Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honour the finest achievements in film and television during the past year.

“We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year…

“…but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Caitriona Balfe, is tipped to enjoy success at the postponed ceremony.

In addition to a best picture nod the film received nominations for best supporting actor for both Dornan and Hinds, best supporting actress for Balfe and best young actor/actress for Jude Hill.

It is also nominated for best acting ensemble, best director and best original screenplay.

This could be problematic for the cast if they enjoy similar success at the Baftas, for which nominations are due to be announced on February 3.

The final round of voting for the Critics Choice Awards will take place March 9-11.

