Search

14 Jan 2022

Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai seen on set of new Batgirl film

Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai seen on set of new Batgirl film

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Actors Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai have been pictured on what is believed to be the set of the new Batgirl film.

Filming is underway at the site in Glasgow in the Trongate area of the city.

Surrounded by masked shoppers, the pair were seen holding hands and walking round a makeshift Christmas market.

They clutched hot drinks and exchanged smiles before coming to a stop near a sign for The Bell Tower.

Grace, who stars in In The Heights, will play the film’s title role though Kai’s character is still unknown.

They will star alongside Mummy actor Brendan Fraser, who is rumoured to play DC villain Firefly, and JK Simmons.

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

The area has been transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

The film, expected to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, will be directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Both El Arbi and Fallah were also pictured on the set.

Road closures will be in place in the Merchant City area of Glasgow over several days in January for filming.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media