Search

14 Jan 2022

John Mayer, Jeff Ross remember Bob Saget after picking up his car from airport

John Mayer, Jeff Ross remember Bob Saget after picking up his car from airport

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared memories of “king of comedy” Bob Saget after picking up the late actor’s car from Los Angeles International Airport where he left it before his death.

The musician joked that it was “the only time in my life I’ve been honoured to help a friend out at LAX” as they drove down the 405 interstate highway.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

On their journey the pair reminisced about Saget’s “insistence” on telling people how much he loved them.

“I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” said Mayer.

“Do you know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’?

“Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone.”

Comedian Ross added: “I feel vulnerable, I feel less protected without him in the world. He really was the guy you called if you had a life issue.

“There’s going to be something missing for a long time”.

Tributes from fans and fellow celebrities flooded in as part of an outpouring of grief that followed the news of Saget’s death.

In his own tribute on Instagram Mayer described Saget as “a force of nature”.

“I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go,” he wrote.

“I knew he was the realest thing.

“I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media