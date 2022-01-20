Search

20 Jan 2022

Winner of book prize celebrating the north of England revealed

Winner of book prize celebrating the north of England revealed

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Sally J Morgan has won an award celebrating literature from the north of England for a novel inspired by her experience of being offered a lift by serial killers Fred and Rose West.

Toto Among The Murderers was named winner of the Portico Prize on Thursday night, during an online ceremony hosted from the library in Manchester that gives the award its name.

Set mainly in Leeds and Sheffield in 1973, the book follows Toto and her friends as they begin life after college during a time when the lives of women were overshadowed by the threat of sexual violence.

The Wests murdered girls and women at their homes in Gloucester in what became known as the “House of Horrors”.

Morgan, who grew up in Yorkshire and now lives in Wellington, New Zealand, receives £10,000 for winning the prize.

She said: “I grew up in Yorkshire, and I have Yorkshire and the North – where I spent a lot of my adult life working – as a big place in my heart.

“I love to write about place, and I wanted to write about a place and a time and stories that I felt were being neglected and in danger of being lost.

“So, to have (Toto Among The Murderers) recognised in this way by the Portico Prize is enormously affirming.”

The Outsiders by James Corbett and Sairish Hussain’s The Family Tree were among the works shortlisted for the fiction, non-fiction and poetry prize, which celebrates writing that evokes the “spirit of the north of England”.

Speaking on behalf of the jury, its chair Gary Younge said: “Finding a winner among this year’s shortlist was not easy but ultimately, while all were serious contenders, we were in broad agreement.

“Sally J Morgan’s Toto Among The Murderers vividly evokes a period in recent history with themes that carry clear, if painful, echoes to today – a time when women in the North, in particular, lived in mortal fear of sexual violence made explicit by daily headlines about mass murderers targeting vulnerable women.

“But what comes through is the determination of Toto, the main character, to refuse to allow the fears to define her as she lives a life of reckless adventure, longing and love.”

Younge was joined on the panel by broadcaster Melanie Sykes, poet and essayist Momtaza Mehri and Anita Singh, arts and entertainment editor at The Daily Telegraph.

Lynne Allan, of the Portico Library, said: “The Portico Library is delighted and proud to award the 2022 prize to Sally J Morgan’s Toto Among The Murderers.

“It was a strong field of shortlisted books, each one powerfully evincing the ‘spirit of the North’ in varied and profound ways.

“The historic Portico Library houses a special collection whose volumes narrate the stories of people and events of the past which have lessons and warnings for the present and future.

“Sally’s book does exactly this; it evokes an era many would like to forget, a time when women feared for their lives.

“The issues raised have a disturbing contemporary resonance highlighting the fact that despite some gains, violence against women remains a global pandemic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media