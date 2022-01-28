Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong

Iris Law and Willow Smith have shown off their striking short-hair in powerful new images.
The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February Youthquake triple-covers issue.
All three are dressed by Ralph Lauren and photographed by Luigi and Iango.
Law appears in a dark blazer and waistcoat, with high-waisted white underpants and large embossed belt buckle.
The model-turned-actress first revealed her daring blonde buzz cut in July last year, ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in upcoming series Pistol, describing it as “liberating”.
Smith is shown draping a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie.
Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, is pictured in a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.