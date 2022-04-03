Search

04 Apr 2022

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal gender of their baby

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Olmypian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have announced they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who have been together four years, are expecting a baby after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

Adams, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello magazine: “It’s super cool. I’m excited, happy, nervous and just wondering what to expect.

“All my friends have boys, so I was like: ‘Yes!’ when I found out.

“It feels really good to finally have a baby on the way. All the ups and downs were worth it in the end.”

Model and influencer Baig suffered a miscarriage after the couple’s first round of IVF treatment as she unknowingly had an underactive thyroid which can “dramatically impact” a healthy pregnancy, the couple previously announced.

Baig, 24, said: “I think it’s safe to say the baby is a fighter.

“It’s definitely an active baby.

“From about 17 weeks I was feeling kicks and whenever we went for a scan, I don’t even know what it was doing, perhaps backflips.

“I can actually see it moving in my stomach right now.

“I hope our story gives hope to other couples who might be in our position.”

The gender reveal involved a blue and pink paint splattered canvas before the couple pealed back vinyl letters to uncover the words, “It’s a boy!”

Explaining her gender reveal idea, Baig added: “”Being part of the LGBTQ community, I am aware of the issues surrounding gender reveals, as they often reinforce gender stereotypes.

“I thought this was a good opportunity to bring awareness to the difference between sex and gender and make it less stereotypical.

“We started off with the pink and blue, then got rid of it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media