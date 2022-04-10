Kate Winslet to star opposite her daughter in third series of I Am dramas

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton will star in the first feature-length episode of the critically acclaimed I Am series.
The female-led anthology series created by Dominic Savage has featured stars including Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.
The series is developed and written by Savage in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom each story has personal resonance.
Filming on Winslet’s instalment I Am Ruth, which will also star her 21-year-old daughter, will start at the end of April for three weeks.
The Oscar-winning actress said: “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories.
“British television is at an all-time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”
The I Am films, made by Me+You Productions, feature semi-improvised dialogue and explore the experience of women in moments that are “emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal,” according to Channel 4.
The second series featured Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle and Lesley Manville in I Am Maria.
Savage said: “It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4.
“Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”
Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: “To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the ground‐breaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for a third time.
“The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth.
“I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.