11 Apr 2022

Life Of Pi picks up host of coveted gongs as the Olivier Theatre Awards return

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

West End show Life Of Pi has picked up a host of coveted gongs at the Olivier Awards as the biggest night in British theatre returns.

The production, based on Yann Martel’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, scooped the best play prize as part of its haul.

It was among a plethora of musicals, plays and operas which received recognition during the ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Lolita Chakrabarti, who created the stage adaptation of Life Of Pi, told the PA news agency in the Olivier winners’ room that she was “thrilled” and “so proud” at the play’s success as she felt everyone had worked so hard on the show.

She added that the continued success of Life Of Pi was a “testament to the story” created by Martel, describing it as an “absolute modern classic”.

“His graciousness in giving me the freedom to tell the story as I wanted, he said, ‘I don’t know about theatre, you do what you do and have the book’,” she said.

“I think that understanding of other forms of artistry and his generosity has made the film what it was and the play what it is. It all comes down from his book really.”

The book was also adapted in 2012 into a blockbuster film starring Suraj Sharma, which won four Oscar awards including best director.

The Life Of Pi play’s lead, Hiran Abeysekera, was also named best actor – and the seven actors who play the Tiger shared the best supporting actor prize.

Abeysekera told PA in the winners’ room that taking on the role was initially “quite a scary proposition” as the book is so beloved, but said they knew they had “something special” after their first dress run.

While Fred David, one of the seven actors of the Tiger, said during their acceptance speech that this award was “phenomenal” and a “landmark moment in puppetry across the board”.

He added: “Hopefully, it opens the door for more puppets in central roles in theatre in the future.”

Sheila Atim also has picked up the best actress gong for her role as Marianne in Constellations and Liz Carr won the best supporting actress prize for her role in A Normal Heart.

