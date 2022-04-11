Delia Smith ‘not surprised’ new book was rejected six times

TV chef Delia Smith has said it was not a surprise that her new book about spirituality was turned down by half a dozen publishers.

Smith is serving up a new book guiding readers towards a more meaningful existence in You Matter: The Human Solution.

Despite selling more than 21 million cookbooks, she was rejected by six publishers before clinching a deal for her latest project.

The 80-year-old, who has followed spirituality for years, told the Radio Times: “I can’t say I’m that surprised.

“They might have thought it wasn’t going to sell very well.

“It’s a subject I’ve always been passionate about, and I always had it in the back of my mind that some day I wanted to write a book on this subject, about spirituality being natural.

“It’s not something you acquire. It’s already there, and it just gets buried.

“There is an inside life and an outside life; outside life tends to dominate, and inner life gets forgotten or supressed.”

The new book includes insight from spiritual thinkers, philosophers, astronauts, poets, and pop stars including American rapper Pharrell Williams – who is one of Smith’s “favourite musicians”.

“I’ve always loved pop music, that doesn’t go away with age,” she said.

The intention of the new book is to “promote an appreciation and belief in humanity”.

Smith added: “The main focus is how we can believe in ourselves.

“With this book, I felt a great need for people to get in touch with the deeper side of being.

“I did cookery books because I felt there was a great need for them, too. I was trying to teach people the basics.”