Search

12 Apr 2022

Delia Smith ‘not surprised’ new book was rejected six times

Delia Smith ‘not surprised’ new book was rejected six times

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

TV chef Delia Smith has said it was not a surprise that her new book about spirituality was turned down by half a dozen publishers.

Smith is serving up a new book guiding readers towards a more meaningful existence in You Matter: The Human Solution.

Despite selling more than 21 million cookbooks, she was rejected by six publishers before clinching a deal for her latest project.

The 80-year-old, who has followed spirituality for years, told the Radio Times: “I can’t say I’m that surprised.

“They might have thought it wasn’t going to sell very well.

“It’s a subject I’ve always been passionate about, and I always had it in the back of my mind that some day I wanted to write a book on this subject, about spirituality being natural.

“It’s not something you acquire. It’s already there, and it just gets buried.

“There is an inside life and an outside life; outside life tends to dominate, and inner life gets forgotten or supressed.”

The new book includes insight from spiritual thinkers, philosophers, astronauts, poets, and pop stars including American rapper Pharrell Williams – who is one of Smith’s “favourite musicians”.

“I’ve always loved pop music, that doesn’t go away with age,” she said.

The intention of the new book is to “promote an appreciation and belief in humanity”.

Smith added: “The main focus is how we can believe in ourselves.

“With this book, I felt a great need for people to get in touch with the deeper side of being.

“I did cookery books because I felt there was a great need for them, too. I was trying to teach people the basics.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media