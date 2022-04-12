Search

12 Apr 2022

Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham: Brooklyn and Nicola update Instagram account names

Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham: Brooklyn and Nicola update Instagram account names

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Brooklyn Beckham and his new bride, US actress Nicola Peltz, have updated their Instagram handles to reflect their new joint surname of Peltz Beckham.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham wed Transformers star Nicola in a star-studded ceremony at the weekend at her family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The bride said ‘I do’ in a custom-made Valentino dress and a selection of pictures from the big day were shared by Vogue and British Vogue, including Brooklyn and his brothers – Romeo and Cruz – alongside David in their suits, and a shot of Nicola with her father, American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn, who has nearly 14 million Instagram followers and Nicola, who has 2.5 million followers, both updated their handles on the social media platform, changing their surnames to Peltz Beckham.

Following the wedding, it was revealed that football star David had gifted the couple an electric Jaguar XK140, built by Lunaz, a company he has invested in.

Each car costs £350,000 plus local taxes and waiting lists currently extend to January 2024.

Singer and fashion designer Victoria shared images of her outfit on her Instagram stories saying it was a “special dress for a special day” and detailing that it was the “first Victoria Beckham couture dress made in our London atelier”.

She added of the floor-length gown: “It’s been a labour of love and I’m so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me.”

Guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Brooklyn’s sister Harper was a flower girl and his brothers were among the line-up of his best men, with them and David giving speeches at the event, British Vogue reported.

The magazine said the couple’s first dance was to a rendition of Only Fools Rush In performed by upcoming South African singer Lloyiso.

The wedding, reported to have cost up to around £3 million, also had chef Gordon Ramsay and his family on the guest list, with British Vogue revealing that singer Marc Anthony “closed out the celebrations” on the DJ decks.

The couple partnered with international humanitarian organisation Care and asked wedding guests to donate in aid of the crisis in the Ukraine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media