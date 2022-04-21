Search

21 Apr 2022

My mum always put me off modelling, says British Vogue cover star Lila Moss

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Lila Moss, daughter of fashion star Kate, said she was cautious about entering the world of modelling because “my mum always put me off”.

The 19-year-old appears on the May front cover of British Vogue, following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother who has appeared 43 times.

Lila, whose father is Kate’s ex-partner Jefferson Hack, also appeared on the Vogue cover alongside her mother in 2016.

She told the magazine: “My mum always put me off (modelling). She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it’.”

Last year mother and daughter walked the catwalk together at a Fendi fashion show in Paris, modelling clothes for the designer’s spring/summer show.

Lila told the magazine that she was eight when she began processing her mother’s fame.

“That was when I realised the paparazzi thing, that they were interested in her, for some reason.

“Then I went to secondary school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, your mum’s Kate Moss!’

“You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I was like, ‘How do you know who she is? She’s old and boring!’”

She added that in the last few years she has realised her mother’s style “is actually really cool” but she “doesn’t have a good trackies selection”.

Lila shot her first campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty aged 15, before appearing in the Marc Jacobs Perfect Fragrance campaign.

Her debut catwalk was for Miu Miu, opening the spring/summer 2021 show just a week after turning 18, and has also walked for designer Richard Quinn.

Speaking about the fame that comes with modelling success, the teenager added: “I’ve seen it first-hand, so I’m much more able to cope with it.

“I’ve had to say no to people. But I’m always nice.”

The full feature is in the May issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from April 26.

