03 May 2022

Kim Kardashian ‘honoured’ to be wearing historic Marilyn Monroe gown at Met Gala

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 5:25 AM

Kim Kardashian has said she was “so honoured” to be wearing a historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala.

The reality star revealed she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the “iconic” gown, which was on loan to her from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

It was worn by Monroe during her famous 1962 performance of Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy.

The Met Gala is one of the biggest and most exclusive nights in the fashion world and attracts a number of high-end and outrageous outfits.

This year’s theme is “Gilded Glamour” and Kardashian was joined by other members of her famous family as well as scores of other celebrities including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion.

Sharing pictures of the gown on Instagram, Kardashian revealed the skin-tight gown was adorned with more than 6,000 crystals, hand-sewn by costumier Jean Louis.

“I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F Kennedy,” she wrote.

“It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.

“Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it.

“I am forever grateful for this moment.”

The reality star revealed she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the gown and had “not had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.”

“I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves,” she told Vogue on the event’s red carpet event.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it.

“I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel.”

Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who joked that she had not allowed him to “wear my propeller hat”.

The evening’s co-host Blake Lively gifted the Met Gala with the first costume change of the night.

Shortly after arriving on the arm of husband and co host Ryan Reynolds, in a bronze and rose Versace gown, the matching bow was unfurled into a large train, transforming her dress into a blue and gold wonder.

The star said her look was inspired by the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station.

