03 May 2022

Kardashian-Jenner family unites on Met Gala red carpet for first time ever

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 6:55 AM

This year’s Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners, who united on the event’s red carpet for the first time ever.

Matriarch Kris Jenner said she was most excited to see “my girls” at the prestigious fashion event in New York and said all five of her daughters looked “amazing”.

The sisters, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, all show-cased eye-catching looks.

“I just want to get to the top of the carpet, I don’t care if I have roller-skates on,” Kris told Vogue.

“For me that’s when the fun starts and I get to watch them. All five of them are coming.”

It was Khloe Kardashian’s first ever appearance at the Gala, and the reality star said it was a “scary but fabulous” experience.

“It’s a much shorter carpet than I thought… it’s so scary but it’s fabulous. I’m so excited to be here,” she told Vogue.

“I’m so excited that we’re all here together… Kourt and Trav are right behind us, my mom, and I think Kendall and Kylie just ran in. It’s going to be a fun night.

“I just had to be a part of this experience,” she added.

Her sister Kourtney and her partner Travis Barker, who recently married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, said: “We’re just having fun… with all the sisters.”

The pair both wore Thom Browne.

Barker said of his outfit: “I just don’t care, I think it’s how I grew up, punk rock is going against the grain and doing what you want.”

Kendall Jenner wore a custom-made black Prada gown with a sweeping black statement train with a striking bleached brow.

Her sister Kylie donned an off-white wedding dress inspired outfit, complete with a veil attached to a backwards-facing baseball cap.

But it was Kim Kardashian’s look that stole the show, arriving in a historic gown worn by Marilyn Monroe during her 1962 “Happy Birthday” performance to former president John F Kennedy.

Kim reportedly had to prepare for her entrance in a “special dressing room”.

The Kardashian reunion at the Met Gala comes just hours after their victory in a US defamation lawsuit brought against them by ex-reality star and former partner of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna.

