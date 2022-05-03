Search

03 May 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debut as married couple at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debut as married couple at Met Gala

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 7:25 AM

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their debut as a married couple at this year’s Met Gala following their star-studded Florida wedding last month.

The pair said the first few weeks of married life had been “so much fun” and that it felt like they were “on a play date forever.”

They were joined at the prestigious fashion event by British celebrities including Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed, Kate Moss, James Corden and rapper Stormzy.

The event took place at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with the theme of Gilded Glamour.

Brooklyn, 23, son of David and Victoria Beckham, wed Transformers star Peltz last month in a star-studded ceremony at her family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Beckham said: “It’s so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it’s the best.

“We feel like we’re on a play date forever,” added Peltz.

The model and photographer opted for a sheer shirt and a cream suit from Valentino’s creative director Pier Paulo Piccioli, while his wife wore a flowing, off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown.

“Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went (with) a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo always kills it,” Beckham told Vogue.

Peltz said of her own outfit: “I’m so honoured. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I’m so excited. You feel like a princess in them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media