Search

03 May 2022

Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala

Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 7:25 AM

Donatella Versace has thanked rapper Cardi B for the “amazing birthday present” of accompanying her on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

The prestigious fashion event on May 2 coincided this year with the world-renowned fashion designer’s 67th birthday.

The pair were pictured at the event together, with the US rapper in a heavy golden gown by Versace.


“This is what I wanted to give, I wanted to give woman and Donatella brings that woman,” she told Vogue.

“I’m feeling spectacular… rocking this dress and showcasing it from Ms Donatella, so thank you so much and happy birthday.”

Versace added that the dress was “one of the most spectacular” made by the designer and praised the rapper’s “bravery for wearing it”.

“She is so brave to wear it because it’s so heavy but look at her body, she’s insane, only she could wear it,” she said.

She later posted on Instagram: “Cardi you are an absolute vision. It was the most amazing birthday present to walk the Met red carpet with you.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media