Search

03 May 2022

Tom Felton sought advice from Harry Potter co-stars ahead of West End debut

Tom Felton sought advice from Harry Potter co-stars ahead of West End debut

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 9:55 PM

Tom Felton has said his Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis told him to “embrace the madness” after he went to him and Daniel Radcliffe for advice ahead of his West End debut.

The actor will join the cast of the supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story when the play moves to the Criterion Theatre for its third season on May 7.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam does not believe it.

Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, will play Sam while Doctor Who star Mandip Gill will play Jenny.

He told BBC’s The One Show that he sought advice from Radcliffe and Lewis, who starred in the film series as the titular wizard and Neville Longbottom respectively, due to their experience on stage.

Felton said: “I was very excited to tell Daniel, he’s done a lot of theatre and musicals and so I was keen to get a bit of an insight.

“Him and Matthew Lewis, who I saw the other day, he was equally keen to advise me to embrace the madness and don’t panic and just enjoy the time actually being up there.

“It’s a very different thing than we’ve done before. I don’t want to speak too soon but I’m really excited to get started.”

Radcliffe has stage experience in the West End revival of Equus, and the Broadway versions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Privacy, where he played whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Lewis has also gained a number of theatre credits, including the West End production of Our Boys and the play Unfaithful in 2016.

Felton said he was “very excited” about taking to the stage but joked that he was “not as excited” as his mother, recalling how she would bring him to auditions in London when he was a child.

He added: “So for me to have a part in something that’s going to be taking place in West End is hugely terrifyingly exciting, in all the right ways.”

The play has previously featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances by I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Inbetweeners actor James Buckley, EastEnder Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

The third season, which boasts a completely new cast, moves to the Criterion Theatre after runs at the Noel Coward and Gielgud theatres. It received three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

War Of The Worlds star Beatriz Romilly will play the couple’s friend Lauren, while Mum actor Sam Swainsbury will play her new partner Ben.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media