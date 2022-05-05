Search

New trailer released for Game Of Thrones spin-off

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 6:55 PM

A new trailer for Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been released, giving viewers a taste of what to expect from the show when it airs in August.

The 10-episode HBO series follows events that took place 200 years before those portrayed in Game Of Thrones.

The new trailer opens with a narrator saying: “What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?” as Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, appears.

Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon are then seen pledging their faithfulness to King Viserys and his heir Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The series is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel, which tells the story of House Targaryen.

Later in the trailer, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, played by Eve Best, can be seen talking to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Emma D’Arcy.

As a word of warning to Princess Rhaenyra, Princess Rhaenys says: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

A montage of dramatic moments from the series follows, with a narrator heard saying: “We play an ugly game.”

The trailer draws to a close with Daemon Targaryen carrying a torch of fire and a fire-breathing dragon lighting up a metal crest, while a narrator says: “History does not remember blood, it remembers names.”

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans will all star in the upcoming series.

In the UK, House Of The Dragon will air in August on Sky Atlantic and steaming service Now.

