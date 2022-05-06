Search

06 May 2022

Amanda Abbington says paralysed fiance Jonathan Goodwin is a ‘total inspiration’

Amanda Abbington says paralysed fiance Jonathan Goodwin is a ‘total inspiration’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 1:55 PM

Actor Amanda Abbington has said she and fiance Jonathan Goodwin are “closer and tighter than ever” after the daredevil was left paralysed by an accident during an escape stunt.

Abbington, 48, who is best known for playing Mary Watson in the BBC series Sherlock, previously revealed that the stuntman nearly died after the accident during rehearsals for America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

Goodwin, 42, who appeared in the 2019 series of Britain’s Got Talent, was left paralysed and now uses a wheelchair.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine during the couple’s first TV interview together, Abbington said: “We are closer and tighter than ever, and we just have this unspoken thing that we have and every day is a joy, and it’s just fun. We have the best time.

“We said the other day we are going to be the people that say ‘yes’, if anything happens and it’s a new adventure we’ll just go ‘yes’ because life’s too short.

“That’s what I’ve realised through all of this. Just be in the moment and grab it with both hands because you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She added: “He’s a total inspiration to me. He’s an idiot – but I’m a wally so it’s fine.”

Goodwin fell 30ft between two burning cars and missed a safety airbag when a stunt rehearsal went wrong. He subsequently spent four months in hospital.

He told presenter Lorraine Kelly: “I’m not down about it. I’m doing as well as I can be. It was pretty gnarly. It sounds very dramatic sitting here, but I nearly died.”

He added: “I saved my life because I fell upside down, head first to the ground, but I didn’t hit my head.”

Goodwin said that after the accident he told Abbington she could end their relationship.

He said: “I did say ‘You have a get-out-of-jail-free card – if you want to walk away, then I completely understand’, and she told me not to be so stupid and that was that.”

The couple began their relationship after separating from previous partners, and plan to get married in the summer.

– Lorraine airs on ITV on weekday mornings at 9am.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media