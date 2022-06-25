Search

25 Jun 2022

In Pictures: All you need is love for Glastonbury newly-weds

In Pictures: All you need is love for Glastonbury newly-weds

25 Jun 2022 8:25 PM

A young couple said Love Me Do as former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney prepared to take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.

Lara and Elliot Dayeh-Bunce had wanted to get married at Glastonbury but had to settle for renewing their recently-taken vows for legal reasons as Worthy Farm is not licensed for weddings.

Six weeks into wedlock, they renewed their solemn declaration at the Church at Glastonbury tent after a night’s revelry which saw them return to their own canvas home at 4.30am.

Sir Paul, at 80, is the oldest headline act in the 50 years of the festival, which started just as the constituent parts of The Beatles were beginning solo careers following their break-up.

The ex-Beatle had warmed up with a gig in nearby Frome on Friday with surprises apparently in store as audience members were asked to deactivate their phones to prevent any secrets leaking out before he arrived at the festival.

Ukraine was also well represented at the festival, months after it was invaded by neighbour, Russia.

Other acts, including Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, had performed earlier at the festival ahead of Sir Paul’s appearance on stage.

