27 Jun 2022

Channel 4 announces Kevin Spacey documentary amid actor’s ongoing legal battles

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 9:25 PM

Channel 4 has announced a new documentary series examining the allegations of sexual abuse made against US actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey Unmasked will follow the career of the former Hollywood A-lister who currently faces accusations of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse from multiple men.

It comes after Spacey, 62, appeared in a UK courtroom two weeks ago to “strenuously” deny claims relating to three men, now aged in their 30s and 40s, in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

The alleged incidents occurred while Spacey was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

Spacey is also due to face a civil case to be heard in New York in October 2022, brought by actor Anthony Rapp, his first public accuser.

Channel 4 said the two-part series, which will air following the outcomes of both cases, will also chart the actor’s childhood, through his emergent success on Broadway and hugely successful career.

It will be produced by Oscar-nominated production company Roast Beef Productions in association with All3 Media International.

It will be directed by Kira Phillips and produced by Kathy Haywood, with Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner serving as executive producers.

“Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured and admired actors of our age,” said Byrne.

“His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards.

“Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London’s cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, making regular appearances in society columns.

“These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”

Alisa Pomeroy, Channel 4’s head of documentaries said, “‘I’m delighted that this important story is being taken on by such a stellar documentary team, who I know will tell it with the sensitivity, thoughtfulness and journalistic rigour it requires.”

Spacey granted the freedom to fly home to the US following his UK court appearance on June 16.

