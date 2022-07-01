Search

01 Jul 2022

Kate Moss appointed latest creative director of Diet Coke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

Kate Moss has been appointed creative director of Diet Coke as the brand celebrates its 40th year.

The catwalk star, 48, will partner with some of the world’s leading fashion houses as part of a new campaign to promote the drink using the slogan “Love What You Love”.

Previous names from the fashion world to have served as creative director for the sugar-free, no-calorie soft drink include designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs.

Moss rose to international fame during the 1990s, at the same time the beverage saw a resurgence in its public profile.

To launch the partnership, she posed with a can of Diet Coke while wearing red lipstick and gloves matching its lettering.

Moss said: “I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.

“The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.

“As creative director, I’m looking forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style.”

Michael Willeke, integrated experience director for Europe at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We are honoured to appoint Kate Moss as our new creative director, continuing Diet Coke’s rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture.

“This year, Diet Coke marks its 40th global anniversary, kick-starting with an official London Fashion Week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break.

“This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers, and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude.”

