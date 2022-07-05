Search

05 Jul 2022

Chris Stark to join Capital Breakfast in the autumn

Chris Stark to join Capital Breakfast in the autumn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 2:25 PM

Radio star Chris Stark will join Capital Breakfast in the autumn, media company Global has announced.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Stark, 35, will be quitting his current presenting gig at BBC Radio 1 in August.

In his new job, Stark will join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as a presenter and creative executive producer.

He is also set to take up a new role in Global’s podcast division developing sport content for Global Player, Global’s digital radio and podcast listening service.

Stark said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Global, working across a variety of amazing projects. I’ve known Roman a long time and often joked over a beer it’d be great to work together on something big one day – and now here we are.

“I cannot wait to get started on Capital Breakfast and in my new creative executive producer role. Let’s make some moments.

“And then to be asked to lead on Global Player’s sport podcast content is just the icing on the cake.”

Stark joined fellow Radio 1 host Scott Mills as a presenter of the 1-4pm slot on Radio 1 in 2012.

The pair quickly became popular thanks to a number of humorous segments on the show including Innuendo Bingo.

Speaking about his departure on air on Monday afternoon, Stark said: “I feel very weird because I think when you sign up to Radio 1 you always know at some point you’re going to leave.”

He added: “I don’t want to go too deep right now because there’ll be another time for that.

“But I am super proud of us.”

Mills is also leaving the show in August, and will be moving to BBC Radio 2.

He will take over the 2-4pm slot, which has been held by Steve Wright since 1999.

Stark also currently co-hosts sports show That Peter Crouch Podcast alongside the former footballer, and The Pirate Ship with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Stark and Mills, 49, said they do not know who will be replacing them as hosts on BBC Radio 1 but will find out live on air with the British public on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the news Stark will be joining him on Capital Breakfast, Kemp said: “Sian, Sonny and I are super excited to have Chris on board. I just know he’ll be a huge hit with our listeners, and I’m sure everyone will join us in giving him the warmest of welcomes to the Capital Breakfast family.”

Capital’s managing editor Brent Tobin added: “Chris is a first-class broadcaster and producer with a real talent for creating brilliantly entertaining content that audiences love.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media