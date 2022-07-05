Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child

Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy has announced the birth of her first child.
The actress, 35, who stars in the popular Canadian comedy show alongside members of her family, revealed the news on social media on Tuesday.
Sharing a picture of the newborn’s foot she wrote: “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world.”
Levy is the daughter of American Pie star Eugene Levy and brother of Dan Levy, who are the creators of Schitt’s Creek.
She shares her child with husband Graham Outerbridge, who she married in a secret service last year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.