09 Jul 2022

Naomi Campbell has revealed she has a ‘great baby whisperer’

09 Jul 2022 1:55 PM

British model Naomi Campbell has revealed she has a “great baby whisperer”, and her daughter is growing up to become “very tough”.

The 52-year-old announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in May last year.

Speaking about her daughter to BBC News after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the Creative Arts (UCA) for her impact on global fashion, Campbell said: “She’s very tough. She falls down, she doesn’t cry. She doesn’t cry very much at all.”

When asked if her daughter was a “good sleeper”, Campbell responded: “12 hours [sleep]. We got her on 12 hours when she was like two months.

“Great baby whisperer.

“Not me. I have a great baby whisperer.”

The model has been very private about her daughter and did not reveal she was expecting a child before announcing the news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram in May 2021.

Earlier this year, Campbell and her daughter, whose name has not been revealed, graced the cover of British Vogue’s March issue.

Campbell also discussed her career as a model, which began when she was just 15.

“You have to trust your gut,” she said.

“You have to, because you actually do know what it is that’s for you.

“Of course you need to be getting confirmation from other people, but deep down, you know.”

She went on to reflect on the current state of the fashion industry, and her hopes for its future.

“Everyone should be equal.

“Everyone is qualified.

“But now it’s really (about) holding our industry accountable.

“You say you want to be inclusive, you say you want to be diverse.

“So let’s do it.

“I don’t want to hear anymore saying, I want to see the action.

“Because I’m clear, and I know the ones that do the action and I know the ones that just say it because they don’t want to get in trouble.

“I’m clear about who they are.”

She went on to discuss the issues of diversity and representation in the industry, saying: “In Paris, I’ve only found a makeup artist in the last two years of colour. One.

“I don’t discriminate, but it’s nice to know that it’s equal.

“I’ve always spoken because it’s what my experience is and I am allowed to speak of my experience and what I’ve gone through, and how I feel, and how I’m going to deal with it, fair enough, if I’m going to accept it or not.

“And I didn’t accept it then and I won’t accept it now.

“And they always tried to shut me up, to be honest, in many different ways.”

