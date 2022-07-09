Search

09 Jul 2022

Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

Tom Cruise, The Duchess of Cambridge and Jodie Comer were among the famous faces at Wimbledon to watch the tense ladies’ singles final.

Hollywood star Cruise, 60, sat a few rows behind the Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on the 13th day of the championships on Saturday.

The Top Gun actor wore a dapper navy blue suit for the occasion as he observed the ladies’ singles match on Centre Court – where Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina triumphed over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the battle to become champion.

Also in attendance on Saturday was the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore an eye-catching yellow dress paired with large black sunglasses, particularly fitting for the July sunshine.

The duchess sat next to All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman Ian Hewitt in the Royal Box to witness Rybakina make history in becoming Kazakhstan’s first grand slam singles winner.

She later presented 23-year-old Rybakina with the The Venus Rosewater Dish and spoke to ground staff on the court.

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer was also present for the match, and appeared to be enjoying herself while wearing a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a dark green dress with a plunging neckline.

Other stars at the sporting event included Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith.

Dame Maggie, 87, was pictured making her way through the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on the arm of a fellow guest.

While Goulding, 35, sported a crisp white blouse with her signature blonde locks as she watched the match unfold on Centre Court.

Singer Elaine Paige was also spotted looking cheerful elsewhere in the grounds.

The 2022 championships will draw to a close on Sunday as Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios take to Centre Court for the men’s singles final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media