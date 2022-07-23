Search

24 Jul 2022

Kate Moss felt she ‘had to say that truth’ in defence of Johnny Depp

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

Kate Moss says she felt she “had to say that truth” in defence of former partner Johnny Depp during his recent libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss, 48, testified in defence of Depp, 59, during his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against Heard, 36, after the Aquaman actress mentioned a rumour that Moss was pushed down the stairs by Depp while the two were in a relationship.

Depp won the lawsuit against Heard last month after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss told presenter Lauren Laverne: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Moss, who rose to fame in the 1990s, was in a relationship with the Hollywood actor between 1994 and 1998.

She supported her former partner after Depp sued Heard for 50 million US dollars over an article she wrote titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Moss testified during the trial in May, appearing in the Virginia courtroom via videolink.

During her evidence, which lasted little more than two minutes, Moss said Depp had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true, and Depp had come to her aid.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm,” she said.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“(Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

While speaking to Laverne, 44, in a rare interview, Moss also discussed standing by her friend, Spanish fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of racial abuse in 2011 and given a total of 6,000 Euros in suspended fines.

She said: “I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice.

“I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people turn.

“People aren’t themselves when they drink and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.”

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on July 24 at 11:15am.

