Emma Corrin to reunite with Michael Grandage in new West End adaption of Orlando

Emma Corrin to reunite with director Michael Grandage as they return to the West End to play the title role in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

Neil Bartlett has adapted the new stage version of Woolf’s 1928 novel Orlando: A Biography which follows an aristocrat whose life spans centuries, countries and genders.

The play will debut in the West End in late autumn and unites Corrin and Grandage once again following their recent collaboration on the upcoming film My Policeman.

Grandage said: “Neil Bartlett’s joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando dances through time and gender, challenging us to remember that nothing really matters except the courage to be yourself.

“It is one of the most surprising stories in the English language, and with its inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love, I’m delighted that MGC is returning to the West End with Emma Corrin to bring this timely story to a whole new audience.”

Corrin made their West End debut last year playing the title role in Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre and was Olivier nominated for the portrayal.

They rose to fame playing a young Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, for which they won the Golden Globe award.

Corrin will also star as Marion in the upcoming film My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles, and will play Lady Chatterley in the film adaptation of D H Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Grandage, who is the artistic director of the Michael Grandage Company, has previously directed the 2016 biographical drama Genius (2016) starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney.

For the theatre, he has also directed Kidman in Photograph 51, Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes, Jude Law in Henry V, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Dame Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw in Peter.

The theatre and dates of production for Orlando will be announced shortly.