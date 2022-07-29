Search

29 Jul 2022

Emma Corrin to reunite with Michael Grandage in new West End adaption of Orlando

Emma Corrin to reunite with Michael Grandage in new West End adaption of Orlando

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 12:23 PM

Emma Corrin to reunite with director Michael Grandage as they return to the West End to play the title role in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

Neil Bartlett has adapted the new stage version of Woolf’s 1928 novel Orlando: A Biography which follows an aristocrat whose life spans centuries, countries and genders.

The play will debut in the West End in late autumn and unites Corrin and Grandage once again following their recent collaboration on the upcoming film My Policeman.

Grandage said: “Neil Bartlett’s joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando dances through time and gender, challenging us to remember that nothing really matters except the courage to be yourself.

“It is one of the most surprising stories in the English language, and with its inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love, I’m delighted that MGC is returning to the West End with Emma Corrin to bring this timely story to a whole new audience.”

Corrin made their West End debut last year playing the title role in Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre and was Olivier nominated for the portrayal.

They rose to fame playing a young Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, for which they won the Golden Globe award.

Corrin will also star as Marion in the upcoming film My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles, and will play Lady Chatterley in the film adaptation of D H Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Grandage, who is the artistic director of the Michael Grandage Company, has previously directed the 2016 biographical drama Genius (2016) starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney.

For the theatre, he has also directed Kidman in Photograph 51, Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes, Jude Law in Henry V, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Dame Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw in Peter.

The theatre and dates of production for Orlando will be announced shortly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media