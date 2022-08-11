LAPD launch investigation following Anne Heche LA vehicle crash

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the fiery crash which left US actress Anne Heche in a coma.

Detectives for the LAPD’s West Traffic Division, who are leading the investigation, have requested a blood sample from the actress to test for the presence of narcotics.

Heche, 53, was taken to hospital following the incident on Friday morning in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles and remains in a critical condition, after her car was “engulfed in flames”.

She is the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres – the pair began dating in 1997 before separating in 2000 – and is known for films including Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.

LAPD News: Traffic Collision into a Residence Involving Anne Heche pic.twitter.com/iWtAwvnDll — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 11, 2022

In an updated press release on Thursday, the LAPD confirmed an investigation was underway into the incident.

“On August 5 2022 at around 10.55am a vehicle driven by Anne Heche collided with a residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue,” the report stated.

“Heche sustained significant injuries, was rendered medical attention by the Los Angeles Fire Department and subsequently transported to a local hospital where she is still receiving medical attention.

“As part of an investigative process, West Traffic Detectives composed a search warrant for a blood sample from Heche, which is common practice for a case of this manner.”

The release added: “This case is still an active and ongoing investigation and is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved.

“It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office: the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered.”

Pictures and video footage obtained by US media outlet TMZ following the incident showed Ms Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper, which was later pictured severely damaged at the scene.

The vehicle struck a two-storey home and “erupted in heavy fire” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, according to an LAFD report.

Heche sustained a “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation” and “burns that require surgical intervention” a spokeswoman for the actress confirmed to PA.