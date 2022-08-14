Search

14 Aug 2022

Brenda Edwards announces special birthday plans to celebrate late son Jamal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Brenda Edwards said she will host a special event to “celebrate the life” of her music entrepreneur son Jamal on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The DJ, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, died on February 20 at the age of 31.

In his memory, Loose Women presenter Edwards, 53, said she has planned a “mega cookup” at Studio 338 in London for August 24.

Edwards shared a poster for the event on her Instagram, writing: “Every year I have celebrated my baby’s birthday and this year will be no exception, it’s gonna be a very memorable day celebrating the life of Jamal!

“For more information and to book tickets please see @sbtvonline see you there! Thanks very much”.

The poster says surprise guest performances are yet to be announced.

Jamal was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

Earlier this month, a coroner ruled Jamal’s cause of death was cardiac arrest after taking cocaine.

Following the revelation, his mother Brenda shared a statement on Twitter saying that she was in a “state of shock”.

She also emphasised the importance of driving more conversation around the “unpredictability of recreational drugs” and the impact they can have.

