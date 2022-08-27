Search

27 Aug 2022

Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender headline Victorious Festival at Southsea

Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender headline Victorious Festival at Southsea

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 3:55 PM

Thousands of music fans have flocked to the seaside for the Victorious Festival being headlined by Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender.

The weekend event kicked off on Friday with Welsh rockers Stereophonics who played an assortment of their greatest hits to the crowds at Southsea, Hampshire, including Have A Nice Day.

Also appearing on Friday was Manchester rock band James who got the audience singing along with their hit Sit Down.

On Saturday afternoon, the crowds were treated to a view of the 65,000 tonne Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sailing past as it left Portsmouth Naval Base for exercises off the USA.

The original line-up of the Sugababes were in the middle of their set including hit Round Round when the giant carrier went past with the crew lining the flight deck to get a view of the festival.

Other stars appearing during the weekend include psych-rock veterans Primal Scream and indie rockers The Libertines featuring frontmen Carl Barat and Pete Doherty.

Joining the Sunday acts is Anne-Marie, a coach on ITV’s The Voice UK, who has achieved chart success herself earlier this year.

English pop rock band Bastille, known for hits Pompeii and Happier, take to the stage on Saturday line-up with other stars including dance act Example, Irish rock band Inhaler, post punk band White Lies and English rock band Suede.

Other seasoned acts include Ocean Colour Scene, indie rockers Editors and singer songwriter Amy Macdonald.

Mercury Prize nominated Turin Brakes, rock band The Subways, British DJ Andy C plus a Hot Chip Mega Mix will also taking to the stage during the weekend.

The event organisers have also expanded the comedy acts which will this year include star of The Duchess and team captain on 8 out of 10 Cats Katherine Ryan, host of The Masked Singer Joel Dommett and comedy veteran Russell Kane as well as Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo regular Milton Jones.

Other acts across the weekend are Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats, singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, experimental pop project Self Esteem and New York indie trio We Are Scientists.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media