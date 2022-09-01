Search

01 Sept 2022

Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club

Dave Chappelle makes surprise appearance at local Liverpool comedy club

Dave Chappelle has made a surprise guest appearance in a local Liverpool comedy venue.

The US comedian, who has recently faced criticism over jokes involving transgender people, appeared at Hot Water Comedy club in Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Taking to the stage at the intimate gig, Chappelle performed a set that lasted several hours.

It comes the day before he begins a short arena tour in the UK with fellow comedian Chris Rock.

The pair are due to perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, before two dates at London’s O2 Arena.

Chappelle is also taking part in a special tribute concert in memory of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3.

