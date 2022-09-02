Search

02 Sept 2022

Sam Fender’s joy at announcing ‘biggest’ St James’ Park gig

Sam Fender’s joy at announcing ‘biggest’ St James’ Park gig

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 10:49 AM

Geordie star Sam Fender said it will make a “childhood dream come true” when he plays a huge home-coming gig at Newcastle United’s stadium.

The 28-year-old delighted fans by revealing on social media that he will play his biggest gig, and his first stadium venue, next summer at St James’ Park.

The award-winning singer-songwriter has chosen June 9 next year, a significant date for Tynesiders as it features in the Blaydon Races which is sung at Newcastle United games.

Fender, a massive fan of the Magpies, said: “Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle.

“It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June.

“This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say!

“I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

He released his debut solo album Hypersonic Missiles in September 2019, following it up with second album Seventeen Going Under in October 2021.

He won an Ivor Novello this year for best song musically and lyrically for its title track Seventeen Going Under, written about his teenage years and the difficulty of growing up.

He made a hung-over appearance on BBC Breakfast last year, following a night celebrating a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club.

He had been seen joining Toon fans partying outside the ground the night before his weary-looking stint on the TV sofa.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media