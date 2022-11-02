Search

04 Nov 2022

Sienna Miller says phone hacking scandal caused her to have a ‘breakdown’

Sienna Miller says phone hacking scandal caused her to have a 'breakdown'

02 Nov 2022 7:29 PM

Sienna Miller has said being a victim of the phone hacking scandal led her to experience “an absolute breakdown on every single level”.

The 40-year-old British actress rose to fame with roles in the 2004 films Layer Cake, where she starred alongside Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy, and romantic comedy Alfie playing the love-interest of Jude Law.

Speaking about being targeted by the now-defunct News of the World, Miller told British Vogue exactly how the experience affected her at the time: “A couple of years of absolutely chaotic behaviour.

“I did not know which way was up or down.

“I was, I suppose, in the midst of an absolute breakdown on every single level…

“Couldn’t say what had actually happened. My way of dealing with that was to slightly lose it.

“And I did, I was running around the Vanity Fair party with no shoes on and getting really pissed.”

Miller was one of a number of celebrity victims who had the voicemails of their personal phones hacked by reporters from News of the World and other publications owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Miller shared her thoughts on the period, saying: “There are some things I regret, because I wish I’d been more protected.

“But life was so out of control. It’s a miracle that I actually retained a career and a life.”

The actress, who starred in Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal earlier this year, also shared how she was offered less than half of what a male co-star was going to earn a week for a play on Broadway several years ago.

“I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it’s not about money – it’s about fairness and respect,” she said.

“Thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t. They just said, ‘Well f**k off then’.”

Miller said it was after that experience that she realised “I had every right to be equally subsidised for the work that I would have done”.

Ahead of starring in 2019 film 21 Bridges alongside the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Miller explained how Boseman, who was also a producer on the film, reallocated some of his salary in order for Miller’s fee to be met.

Recalling the memory, Miller said she later told Boseman: “What you did was extraordinary and meant the world.”

Adding: “He came up to me when we wrapped and said, ‘You got paid what you deserved’.”

The full interview with Sienna Miller is available in the December issue of British Vogue, available on newsstands and via digital download from November 15.

