07 Nov 2022

Paul O’Grady gets new role as deputy lieutenant of Kent

Paul O'Grady gets new role as deputy lieutenant of Kent

07 Nov 2022 6:55 PM

Broadcaster Paul O’Grady has got a new role after leaving BBC Radio 2 – as a deputy lieutenant of Kent.

The 67-year-old has been appointed to carry out ceremonial duties in the south-eastern county just over two months after he signed off from the Sunday afternoon show he had hosted for nearly 14 years.

A Kent County Council spokesman said: “Broadcaster, writer, comedian, actor and Kent champion Paul O’Grady MBE joins six deputy lieutenants whose combined varied local and specialist knowledge and experience will be utilised in duties supporting the Lord Lieutenant of Kent and the Crown.

“These include greeting and accompanying royalty and heads of state during official visits to the county, the presentation of honours and awards, participation in citizenship ceremonies, offering advice during the organisation of events and helping community groups raise awareness of and gain recognition for their work.”

The spokesman said O’Grady had lived in Kent for more than 21 years and filmed an ITV series in 2020 about the county.

He has also written a children’s book set in Romney Marshes and he has supported a number of animal charities in the county.

The lieutenancy of Kent dates back to Tudor times and includes up to 70 deputy lieutenants who come from all walks of life and advise the council on areas from education to business.

News

