Search

30 Mar 2022

Timothee Chalamet goes shirtless on the Oscars red carpet

Timothee Chalamet goes shirtless on the Oscars red carpet

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 1:25 AM

Timothee Chalamet is no stranger to taking risks on the red carpet, and he arrived at the Oscars in his most daring outfit yet: a suit with no shirt underneath.

The Dune actor, 26, is wearing slim black trousers, simple shoes, a sparkling jacket and absolutely nothing underneath.

The outfit is reminiscent of the black ensemble he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, with a sparkling black harness, he helped make BDSM-inspired detailing popular in men’s formalwear.

Chalamet might be on his way to setting another new trend in menswear, one for leaving your shirt at home.

He gives the outfit an even more rock and roll feel with silver chains around his neck, statement rings, lace cuffs and his curly hair left messy.

The outfit is by Louis Vuitton, and the silhouette of the coat is reminiscent of a classic Spanish bullfighter’s jacket.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media