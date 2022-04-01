Search

01 Apr 2022

7 of the best new fragrances for spring

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

Spring has sprung, the clocks have gone forward, and it’s time to embrace everything the new season has to offer.

In the world of perfume, that means a slew of launches designed to match your mood (and your wardrobe) – and we’ve got some absolute beauties to choose from right now.

Inspired by blooming buds, fragrant foliage and the great outdoors, here are seven sensational scents vying for a place on your dressing table this spring…

1. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau de Parfum, £78 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

A rich, well-rounded bouquet, Musc Noir Rose is centred on the queen of flowers, with tuberose, patchouli and leather notes giving it an intoxicating depth.

2. Jo Malone Salty Amber Cologne, £56 for 30ml

Part of the Wild Swimming collection, Salty Amber is inspired by a dip in the sea at high tide. After a bracing blast of fresh coastal air, the scent dries down to make way for warm waves of cardamom and amber.

3. La Perla Signature Eau de Parfum, £83 for 50ml, Debenhams

The signature perfume from intimates brand La Perla, not only is this pearlescent-topped bottle a visual delight, it contains a lush neroli, jasmine and cedarwood scent that’s as sexy as black lace lingerie.

4. Jo Loves Golden Gardenia, £115 for 100ml

A unique homage to the gardenia flower, this unisex scent opens with its namesake note, but soon reveals a heart of spicy cardamom and woody elemi, combining to create a heady, long-lasting juice.

5. Furla Autentica Eau de Parfum, £49 for 50ml, Fenwick

For this foray into fragrance, accessories brand Furla has dreamed up a handbag-inspired bottle. Bringing together cherry blossom, peony and lily, the initial floral burst is softened with notes of cashmere wood and musk.

6. Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum 201, £36 for 30ml

Like an ice-cold gin and tonic on a balmy day, 201 is light, zesty and refreshing. The cocktail of green apple, white florals and vetiver gives it a gorgeously vibrant feeling.

7. Creed Wind Flowers, £260 for 75ml

Luxury lovers, this one’s for you. The latest launch from storied fragrance house Creed is a glorious floral symphony composed of elegant rose, jasmine and tuberose notes, with a dash of juicy peach and a base of sensuous sandalwood.

