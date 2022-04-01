7 of the best new fragrances for spring

Spring has sprung, the clocks have gone forward, and it’s time to embrace everything the new season has to offer.

In the world of perfume, that means a slew of launches designed to match your mood (and your wardrobe) – and we’ve got some absolute beauties to choose from right now.

Inspired by blooming buds, fragrant foliage and the great outdoors, here are seven sensational scents vying for a place on your dressing table this spring…

1. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau de Parfum, £78 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

A rich, well-rounded bouquet, Musc Noir Rose is centred on the queen of flowers, with tuberose, patchouli and leather notes giving it an intoxicating depth.

2. Jo Malone Salty Amber Cologne, £56 for 30ml

Part of the Wild Swimming collection, Salty Amber is inspired by a dip in the sea at high tide. After a bracing blast of fresh coastal air, the scent dries down to make way for warm waves of cardamom and amber.

3. La Perla Signature Eau de Parfum, £83 for 50ml, Debenhams

The signature perfume from intimates brand La Perla, not only is this pearlescent-topped bottle a visual delight, it contains a lush neroli, jasmine and cedarwood scent that’s as sexy as black lace lingerie.

4. Jo Loves Golden Gardenia, £115 for 100ml

A unique homage to the gardenia flower, this unisex scent opens with its namesake note, but soon reveals a heart of spicy cardamom and woody elemi, combining to create a heady, long-lasting juice.

5. Furla Autentica Eau de Parfum, £49 for 50ml, Fenwick

For this foray into fragrance, accessories brand Furla has dreamed up a handbag-inspired bottle. Bringing together cherry blossom, peony and lily, the initial floral burst is softened with notes of cashmere wood and musk.

6. Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum 201, £36 for 30ml

Like an ice-cold gin and tonic on a balmy day, 201 is light, zesty and refreshing. The cocktail of green apple, white florals and vetiver gives it a gorgeously vibrant feeling.

7. Creed Wind Flowers, £260 for 75ml

Luxury lovers, this one’s for you. The latest launch from storied fragrance house Creed is a glorious floral symphony composed of elegant rose, jasmine and tuberose notes, with a dash of juicy peach and a base of sensuous sandalwood.